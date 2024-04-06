Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GOSS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.65.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOSS opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.94. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $232.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). Analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 23,172 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $26,879.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,539.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,620 shares of company stock valued at $39,682. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,635,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,618,000 after acquiring an additional 367,306 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,726,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,749 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $3,372,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,187,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

