Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 631 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XNTK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $181.61 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $112.32 and a 52-week high of $186.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.55. The stock has a market cap of $688.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

