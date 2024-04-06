Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 22,000 Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFZ. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 175.5% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 122,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,513,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,445,000 after buying an additional 310,016 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 60.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period.

BFZ stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $12.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $167,222.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,144,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,082,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 119,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,446.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

