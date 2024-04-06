Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 169 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,739,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,094,000 after purchasing an additional 195,900 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,421,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,242,000 after buying an additional 91,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,532,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,234,000 after buying an additional 74,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,420 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,005 shares of company stock worth $22,979,552 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG opened at $103.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $103.40.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

