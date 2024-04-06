General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $148.79.

Shares of GE opened at $156.30 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

