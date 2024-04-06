First Solar’s (FSLR) Positive Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their positive rating on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $258.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First Solar from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.48.

FSLR stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41. First Solar has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $108,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total value of $236,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,524.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $108,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,620 shares of company stock worth $4,269,540. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Solar by 160.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 71.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 11.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

