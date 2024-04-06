Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG) Insider Toni Hänninen Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Free Report) insider Toni Hänninen purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,553.35).
Evgen Pharma Price Performance
EVG stock opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Friday. Evgen Pharma plc has a one year low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 4.05 ($0.05). The stock has a market cap of £2.20 million, a PE ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.53.
About Evgen Pharma
