Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Affimed’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Affimed in a report released on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.59) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affimed’s current full-year earnings is ($5.04) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Affimed’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.59) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.06) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFMD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

AFMD opened at $6.48 on Thursday. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $98.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFMD. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Affimed by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,580 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $813,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Affimed by 86.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,408,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 652,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

