Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 17,550.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Entergy Trading Down 0.1 %

ETR stock opened at $104.23 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

