Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $121.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $126.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Mizuho upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.03.

Shares of ENPH opened at $112.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.53. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $544,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,605,587.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

