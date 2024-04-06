Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $834,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,273,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DUK opened at $95.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $93.03. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

