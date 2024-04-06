Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on APPS. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a positive return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $142.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 395.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 90.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

