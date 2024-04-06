Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Position Boosted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,936,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 142,337 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,230,000 after buying an additional 272,144 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,339,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,473,000 after buying an additional 164,930 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 111,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider Jennifer D. Saavedra sold 18,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total transaction of $2,193,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,856,016.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,987,344.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,707,334 shares of company stock worth $975,567,112 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $132.69 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $136.16. The firm has a market cap of $94.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average is $82.18.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.