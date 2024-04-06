Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Delek US in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DK. Mizuho upped their price objective on Delek US from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Delek US in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Delek US from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Delek US Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE DK opened at $33.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99. Delek US has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $33.60.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Delek US by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Delek US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,976 shares of company stock worth $135,738 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 445.45%.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

