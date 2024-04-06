Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $265.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $254.98 and a 200-day moving average of $246.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.01 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Argus cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.11.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

