Connie Mixon Buys 49,300 Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Stock

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) insider Connie Mixon bought 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £25,143 ($31,562.89).
MYCELX Technologies Price Performance
MYCELX Technologies stock opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.60 million, a PE ratio of -505.00 and a beta of 0.91. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of GBX 29 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 77.90 ($0.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.19) price target on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
About MYCELX Technologies
MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MYCELX Technologies
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for MYCELX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYCELX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.