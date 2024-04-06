Connie Mixon Buys 49,300 Shares of MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX) Stock

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) insider Connie Mixon bought 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £25,143 ($31,562.89).

MYCELX Technologies stock opened at GBX 50.50 ($0.63) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.60 million, a PE ratio of -505.00 and a beta of 0.91. MYCELX Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of GBX 29 ($0.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 77.90 ($0.98). The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 56.51.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.19) price target on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

