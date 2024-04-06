CollPlant Biotechnologies’ (CLGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Performance

CLGN opened at $5.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.24. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

Institutional Trading of CollPlant Biotechnologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLGN. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 361,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 61,120 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $361,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in CollPlant Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 21.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

