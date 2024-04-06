Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,090 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $10,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,413,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,963 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $801,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027,057 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 69.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,368,034 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $295,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,329 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,551,475 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $203,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,165 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $532,310,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $58.09 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Guggenheim began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

