China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

