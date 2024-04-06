China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 528 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $253.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.41.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 over the last three months. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

