China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 31.6% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,695,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,326,000 after buying an additional 1,000,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 328,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after buying an additional 66,433 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,061,235.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 15,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $1,061,235.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,746.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,115 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,804 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $75.90. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $66.54.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

