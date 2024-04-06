China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $7,703,690,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 30,994.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $357.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $336.56. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.35.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

