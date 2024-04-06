China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $253.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.44 and a 200 day moving average of $221.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.01 and a 12-month high of $256.53.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 848.49%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $234.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marriott International

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total transaction of $692,555.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total transaction of $856,509.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,841,063.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.