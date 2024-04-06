China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 323.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 8.3% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joshua L. Smiley sold 1,988 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $31,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,684 shares in the company, valued at $449,478.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $93,460.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,107,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,893,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,568 shares of company stock worth $208,508. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Zai Lab stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $65.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.07% and a negative net margin of 125.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Zai Lab from $123.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.50 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

