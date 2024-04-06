China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 350.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 69.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $29.76 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $675.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.14 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 18.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

