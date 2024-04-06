China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) by 352.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 411,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,617,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,523,000 after buying an additional 34,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.42.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $22.89 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.