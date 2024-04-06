China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 361.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 776 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Insider Transactions at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,029,448.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at $29,155,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $1,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 253,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,029,448.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,536 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,477 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $67.65 on Friday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.99 and a fifty-two week high of $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.86%. As a group, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.