China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,979 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 350.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grifols by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,140,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after buying an additional 228,658 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grifols in the third quarter worth $446,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Grifols by 10.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,002,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,978 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Grifols by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,368,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 365,072 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Grifols Price Performance

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.15.

Grifols Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

