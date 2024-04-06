China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 4,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,849,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total value of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total transaction of $19,383,290.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $66,184,727. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CDNS. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.60.

CDNS stock opened at $308.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a PE ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.01 and a 1 year high of $327.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.49.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

