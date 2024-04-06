China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 364.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Morphic by 63.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morphic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morphic

In other Morphic news, President Bruce Rogers sold 6,314 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,571.86. Following the sale, the president now owns 142,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,569.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 6,314 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,571.86. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 142,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,904,569.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 13,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $382,743.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,937.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,876 shares of company stock worth $986,231. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morphic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $30.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

