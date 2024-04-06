China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 349.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% during the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 553.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 586,247 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,136,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,505,000 after acquiring an additional 325,774 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL opened at $16.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.60. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.