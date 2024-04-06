China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $157,000 Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.9% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,501.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,627.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,512.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,806.15.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

