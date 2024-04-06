China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $138,000 Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 356.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after buying an additional 222,652 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $547,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KROS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $62.66 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.09.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.