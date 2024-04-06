China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 354.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of XNCR opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $30.21.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 74.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 12,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $293,531.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,031,272.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 54,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,048,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,351 shares of company stock worth $2,152,417. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.71.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

