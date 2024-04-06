China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 353.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 310.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $31,628.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,165,193.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

Shares of PCRX opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $48.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day moving average of $30.12.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

