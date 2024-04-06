China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 95.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,649 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth approximately $774,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.75.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LULU opened at $356.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $446.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.13. The company has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.93 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

