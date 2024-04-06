China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 20,000 Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

HSAI stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hesai Group has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.70.

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

