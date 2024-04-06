China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,905 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 479.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $45,384.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $45,384.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,844 shares of company stock worth $534,887. Company insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of SRRK opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $21.17.

About Scholar Rock

(Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.