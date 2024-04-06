China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,202 Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 353.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,168,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Suneel Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 574,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,168,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,223 shares of company stock worth $2,647,342. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $28.00 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.01.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

