China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,913 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 350.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,314 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,960,423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,410,000 after purchasing an additional 461,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,072,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,410,000 after buying an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,092,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,386,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,474,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,636,000 after acquiring an additional 53,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,713. 8.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $33.55 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $39.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.03 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Further Reading

