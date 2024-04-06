China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 2,939 Shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 208.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPCR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,525 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Structure Therapeutics by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,590,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,185,000 after purchasing an additional 352,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,976,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 997,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,446,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 312.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 867,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,743,000 after purchasing an additional 657,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Shares of GPCR stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.79 and a twelve month high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Equities research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

