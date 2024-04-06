China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 387.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,827 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 17,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 35,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $948.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.90. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.19 million. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

