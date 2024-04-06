China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,905 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 479.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 279.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In other news, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $45,384.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Scholar Rock news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caryn Parlavecchio sold 2,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $45,384.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,595.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,844 shares of company stock valued at $534,887. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

