China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 5,204 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 354.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,213,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,881,000 after purchasing an additional 427,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,905,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,277,000 after buying an additional 691,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,275,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,560,000 after buying an additional 849,592 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,795,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,819,000 after buying an additional 273,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,584,000 after buying an additional 467,466 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST opened at $32.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.62. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $37,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $37,061.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,833,238.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $37,810.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,281 shares in the company, valued at $17,272,219.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,481 shares of company stock valued at $365,655. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWST shares. Barclays upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

