China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 49,394 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 367.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,394 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Geron were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GERN. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 46.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after buying an additional 14,657,619 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 3,730.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,974,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687,554 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Geron in the second quarter valued at about $31,491,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 4,315.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,142,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Geron by 29.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,557,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845,412 shares during the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

NASDAQ GERN opened at $3.32 on Friday. Geron Co. has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $3.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The company’s revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

