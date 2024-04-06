China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,515 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 364.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Morphic by 48.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,985 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,590,000 after purchasing an additional 488,849 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,281,000 after buying an additional 200,772 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Morphic by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after buying an additional 774,789 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,489,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,076,000 after buying an additional 359,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $30.14 on Friday. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $139,896.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morphic news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $139,896.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 6,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $166,067.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,876 shares of company stock worth $986,231 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MORF

Morphic Profile

(Free Report)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.