China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,770 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 350.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 4.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $675.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GMAB

About Genmab A/S

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.