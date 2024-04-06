China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,979 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 350.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Grifols by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth $19,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Grifols during the second quarter valued at $17,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,321 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,639 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

GRFS opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $8.58. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

