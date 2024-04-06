Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives $10.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares in the company, valued at $507,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 51,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $607,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $34,562.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 371.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNTA stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

