Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lewis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 8,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 1,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $153.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.27 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

